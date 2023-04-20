Remember Chile’s Infamous Clothing Dump? It’s Growing, Despite Outrage

Silva Heredia, whose family owns a home just a few miles from the location of one of the biggest dumps, accused government officials of “inaction and negligence” as clothes accumulated in the desert, something she said was known by residents of Alto Hospicio since 2012. The textile dumps, Silva Heredia alleged in the initial complaint, “have generated for years, and continue to generate currently, grave damages to the environment of an enormous magnitude and that are prone to becoming irreparable.”