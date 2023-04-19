I’m in My Cottagecore Era. Here Are 5 Ways I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

I also like to walk slowly and notice the little things that are all around, like the scents I smell, how the trees and dirt feel on my skin, and which bugs, birds, and critters I see. If I want to stay in, I might read a book, listen to a podcast, or watch a YouTube video about how to live more sustainably. Understanding the way our waste contributes to the detriment of our planet and how I can be a part of the solution helps me to be more mindful. Other times, I might practice a craft, like art or baking. I like to use my five senses while I bake or cook. To really soak it all in, I sometimes step outside for a moment to grab the mail or throw out some trash. When I come back inside, I’m welcomed by the delicious scent of my meal and some 1940s tune I’m usually playing.