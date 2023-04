March 21st, 2023 was a cool spring day in the Desoto suburb of Dallas, Texas. Supported by a doula and their two older children, Temecia and Rodney Jackson welcomed their new baby Mila in their home, completing their family. Their beautiful baby girl was 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and the light of their life. Three days later, on March 24th, the couple took their newborn to a pediatrician where their doctor shared that everything was great but that Mila had mild jaundice, which wasn’t cause for much concern. Rodney and Temecia left the pediatricians office with a plan to use home remedies on their baby’s jaundice, under the supervision of their midwife. Hours later, police were knocking on their door and March 28th, at only one week old, Mila was taken from her home by Child Protective Services (CPS) after their doctor reported them. Since then, her parents have only seen baby Mila through supervised visits with CPS and they’re not aware of where or with whom the newborn is staying.