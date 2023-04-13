Sindiso Khumalo was just 12 years old when she made her first garment: a pair of mustard culottes. Later, in 2015, the South Africa-based textile designer — who got her start as an architect in Cape Town — launched an eponymous fashion label, which has earned her a number of awards including the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2020. Her latest design venture, launching today, is one of her biggest and brightest yet: a collab with Swedish high street hero & Other Stories featuring clothing, swimwear and accessories that are already starting to sell out.
The popular retailer may be known for its low-key Scandi aesthetic but this did not mean Khumalo had to scale back her affinity for vibrant prints, optimistic shades and eye-catching (detachable!) collars. Her cultural and natural landscape plays a role in each piece from the collaboration, which ranges in price from around $70 to $250. Patterns made in a joyful color palette and cowrie shell details pay homage to South Africa.
The designer’s interest in the portraiture of women from the turn of the 20th century is also visible in the collection’s standout dress silhouettes, which hug the wearer without compromising on comfort. Extra details such as puff sleeves and ruffled hemlines capture Khumalo’s signature playfulness, while the use of fabrics like recycled cotton, linen and recycled brass highlight her emphasis on sustainability and craft.
Khumalo’s come a long way since her pre-teen days of DIY culottes but her & Other Stories collab proves she remains close to her roots. "As an African designer, what truly matters to me is designing clothing that can highlight my African heritage and history and bring it to light in a contemporary setting," she said in a press release. "I like to bring cultural elements that represent who I am into textiles."
Considering the collection's massive sell-out potential, we recommend adding your top picks to cart, quick. Shop the full Sindiso Khumalo x & Other Stories collection now.
