My Birthing Experience As A Black, Queer Parent Was Traumatic And — Against All Odds — Joyful

After my c-section, our six-weeks-early baby East was taken to the NICU and I was brought to a hospital room. I had to stay there for three days to get my blood pressure lowered, then after that, I got to see East. While in the hospital, I dealt with a real lack of humanity and a complete disregard for how scary it was for me and Ebony. Luckily, Racha, our midwife, who lives in Virginia, was sitting in front of us in what felt like two hours or less to give me the emotional support I needed. I don’t know how she got to us that fast, but she was there when we needed her. Overall, I think the least the doctors could have done was be way more concerned for me and my mental health. Hospitals do not focus on a holistic approach. They're focused on fixing one thing — in this case, the delivery of my baby — and they're not focused on anything else about you.