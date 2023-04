As he becomes cognizant of his true place in French society as a Black man, we see him struggle to reconcile his Blackness with his Frenchness and his high status in society. Here, the concept of “double consciousness” comes into play. Scholar and activist W.E.B. Du Bois coined the term specifically to describe the double but often contrary minds that Black Americans have to possess while facing anti-Blackness in white space , but it’s applicable to every Black person, certainly for Bologne. He was taught to be excellent in order to make up for the fact that he was Black, but when a painful rejection from the highest musical prestige in the land solely on the basis of his race firmly illuminates his reality, Bologne quickly comes to understand that within a white supremacist framework, being ten times better will just never be enough . In his crisis, the sudden reappearance of Bologne’s mother Nanon ( Ronke Adekoluejo ) provides him with the stability and connection to his roots that he’s always needed but was denied. Patiently but with a firm hand, Nanon reminds her son that he is Black first and foremost, and her unshakeable security in her identity as a Black woman helps Bologne find confidence in his own as a Black man.