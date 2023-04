Inside the Queer Cumbia Parties Affirming LGBTQ Latines Across the Country

Then, a few months after graduating college, around the time I had come out to my parents after being in the closet for years, I went to an event hosted by Queer Qumbia en Tejas . That night, I danced to the songs of my childhood with the person I loved, who is now my spouse. Up until that point, I had only ever seen straight couples dance to cumbias. Watching queer and trans Latine people take over the dance floor was pivotal for me. It was the first time I felt all of my identities affirmed in one place.