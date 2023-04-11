Bad Bunny Fans Are Upset — & Not Just About the Kendall Jenner Dating Rumors

For Diaz, the suspected relationship with Jenner raises questions around how the politics of Bad Bunny’s media representation will shift in this period of transition as he now lives in Los Angeles where he is pursuing projects in film and streaming, distancing him physically from Puerto Rico and its people. “In Puerto Rico, this is felt like a deeply personal concern, and I think rightfully so because of the consequential nature of his action on the island, and the way that people take him seriously there,” she says. “Everyone in Puerto Rico has been going through a lot of struggle for a really long time, and has been in direct engagement with a deeply colonized experience. And so what it means to produce art from that place, even if that’s within you forever, is different in terms of what it looks like on the ground for him.”