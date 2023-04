For Twitch Ambassador AshSaidHi, Retro Gaming Is All About Community

When Twitch ambassador AshSaidHi (a.k.a. Ash) was growing up, she and her parents loved gaming together . In fact, even though she’s now a pro streamer, her mom is still an avid gamer and often is the first person to tell her about the newest and hottest games. That’s why, when she first decided that she wanted to get into streaming on Twitch back in 2019, she had a clear vision: “I wanted it to feel like friends and family hanging out on the couch,” she said during Thursday’s R29 Twitch stream . “That’s why my name is AshSaidHi, which is an acronym for Ash. I want it to feel like if you see your friends, don’t forget to tell them that Ash says hi.”