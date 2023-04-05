The Reaction To Jonathan Majors’ Arrest Proves Domestic Violence Survivors Deserve Better

An environment where the reflexive reaction to allegations of abuse by a high-profile figure continues to be disbelief and concern over future earnings is not one that is conducive for more survivors to come forward with their stories. The last two years have established an increasingly fragile infrastructure for survivors to lay claim to their harm in a public domain – the knowledge that their experience is not just against their abuser, but against the court of public opinion and all their resources is doubly terrifying. As Majors’ alleged victim wrote via text, “I know that you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about.” In an ideal world, a purported victim leaving the hospital wouldn’t have reputation management as her primary concern, nor would Majors’ immediate future be ours. It is incumbent that we break from our collective complicity with the predictable patterns of celebrity crisis management – survivors deserve better, otherwise we don’t deserve to be trusted with their stories.

