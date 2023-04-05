For me, Inez is somebody who stands up for her community, even when it gets messy. (One last spoiler alert!) The film’s big reveal — and the twist ending that has divided critics and fans — is that Inez isn’t actually Terry’s biological mother. When she took him from the hospital and out of foster care without the government knowing, she was essentially kidnapping a child who wasn’t her own. But Terry would have been left alone and become a number in the system without her. The moment this shocking detail is revealed in the film is gutting. Terry feels betrayed by Inez but the fear of being alone again is radiating off of him (Aven Courtney is shaky at times in this role, but in this scene, he nails it). Once again, Inez reverts to her defenses and the comforting walls of rage she puts up to protect her own heart. To Terry, she’s cold, indignant and unapologetic. She’s mad he got them caught, but really, she’s mad that they are in this situation. Inez saved Terry; he needed her — and, when finally dropping the facade, she tells him through tears that she needed him right back. As they say their heartbreaking (seriously, I was a shell of myself during this ending) goodbyes, Inez declares that she “won” because Terry is going to grow into somebody successful and have opportunities he never would have if she had left him; opportunities she and Lucky never did. The film ends on a shot of Inez in a taxi, leaving her son and her life behind — with a smile.