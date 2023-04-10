It’s Not Just About The Wedding Dress: Why Engagement Shoot Fashion Is On The Rise

Pace sees the popularity of engagement shoots as a purely generational phenomenon. “My mom said the other day, ‘Oh, now you have to do bridesmaids proposals, engagement photos, all of these extra steps, and for us, it was just the wedding,” she says of the differences between her and her parents’ nuptials. “​​I think that maybe we are more nostalgic and capturing those moments and maybe not just being so immediate in just doing the wedding.”