The Mejuri x Luar Collab Includes Hoop Earrings & A New Ana Bag

These days it’s hard to miss the names Luar and Mejuri when talking about accessories — or fashion for that matter. So, a partnership between the CFDA Award winning brand — helmed by designer Raul Lopez — and the direct-to-consumer jewelry maven is literally a match made in fashion heaven.
On Monday, Luar and Mejuri announced their first-ever collaboration, which includes a set of three pieces, from hoop earrings to charms, as well as a brand new adaptation of Luar’s viral Ana bag. With prices ranging from $98 to $275, we’re sure this one won’t be available for long.
Advertisement
“I am delighted to partner with Raul and his brand Luar on this collection,” said Noura Sakkijha, CEO and co-founder of Mejuri, via press release. “He is part of the zeitgeist of cultural shape-shifters who align with our values in disrupting the status quo.”
While Luar, which took the CFDA Award for Accessories Designer of the Year in 2022, is known for its oversized silhouettes, must-have top handle bags, and buzzy shows at New York Fashion Week, this time, the brand is tapping into a different kind of staple: hoop earrings. Retailing for $275, the earrings should come as no surprise, especially when Lopez has long embedded details from his Dominican American upbringing in New York’s Williamsburg neighborhood into Luar. And hoops — one of Mejuri’s signature accessories — represent exactly that.
“My love for Mejuri comes from how similar to Luar the brand is, focused on delivering classic icons that each individual can make their own,” said Lopez – who included accessories from the partnership in his fall/winter 2023 show back in February – in a press release. “Whether on a Gen Z girl, a girl from Queens or my grandma, the product comes to life in its own expression and that’s the power of our brands, enabling people to interpret our creations and make them their own.”
Other accessories available in the collaboration — available now — include a special edition of Luar’s Ana bag, which was one of 2022’s most sought-after handbags, in white. It's a first for the brand, which has dropped other exclusive colorways and prints with platforms and retailers like Gucci Vault and Bergdorf Goodman. The bag also comes with a detachable gold chain that’s sure to add the right amount of glam to the celeb-approved piece.
The Luar x Mejuri collaboration is available online — at Mejuri.com and Luar.world — and at Mejuri stores now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.