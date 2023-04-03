All The Spring Fashion Items Our Team Tried & Loved In March

March is always a weird month. Sure, we’re excited for the arrival of warmer temperatures and sunnier days, but shedding the hibernation vibes we’ve held onto for the past few months is a challenge. Thankfully, spring fashion helps to ease the transition with its bright optimism, shorter hemlines, and varied layering options.
Ahead of the spring season, our editors were hard at work trying out the best fashion items out there, from metallic cowboy boots to wedding-appropriate dresses and higher-than-usual platform heels. A common theme ran among our findings during March: we’ve all explored new sartorial territory. And after months of being cooped up and buried under layers, we're looking forward to exploring the fashion resolutions we've made as the flowers bloom.
Take a look at some of the best fashion items our team loved in March, including cargo pants we can’t stop wearing, fashion-forward tank tops, and more.
