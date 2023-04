Mo’Nique Fought Her Battle With Netflix For Black Women Everywhere

The show opens up with a candid admission that Mo’Nique herself never thought she’d share publicly: as a kid, she was placed in a special education class. Ever the storyteller, she describes the culture shock of her new educational environment in great detail, peppering what could be a dark anecdote with enough of her signature colorful language and exaggerated facial expressions to have the crowd in stitches. We learn that this formative moment in her childhood set the pace for much of the rest of Mo’Nique’s life, teaching her to be resilient and steadfast in the face of adversity. She’d need a strong backbone to navigate the painfully conservative community that she grew up in while holding onto a life-changing secret. She called upon it again when she broke into Hollywood and had to secure her place in an industry that was notoriously anti-Black and fatphobic . And it came in handy once more when that industry turned on her just for standing up for herself.