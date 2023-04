Netflix’s Chupa Misses the Mark on Reimagining the Chupacabra Myth

Chupa attempts to connect the journey of the baby Chupacabra who has been torn away from his family to Alex’s recent loss of his father. This connection is clunky and somewhat nonsensical; Chupa is running away from a capitalist mad scientist, while Alex is mourning his dad’s death. Not to mention, the characterization of Alex’s dad is lacking: we don’t know much about him except that he’s Mexican. Even though it’s implied Alex and his dad were close, it is also implied that Alex doesn’t know much about him or his family. For example, Chava used to be a lucha libre star. Alex only finds out that his dad had also trained to be a luchador when he visits his abuelo. Though Alex’s father’s passing is recent, it often feels like he’s discovering things about his family that were kept from him for years, for unclear reasons.