

When she made the decision to get back together with Zack after the pair reconnected in Seattle, it was clear from the moment Bliss walked into the restaurant — the first time the pair had ever laid eyes on each other — that the connection they’d formed had been sincere and was obviously still very much there even with a broken engagement between them. “I had such a deep connection with Zach in the pods,” Bliss says, “I truly did love him. And because I believe in second chances, because I also felt like I could really believe in this person — he was never dishonest with me; even if I didn't want to hear what he had to say about something, he was always going to be honest with me.”

