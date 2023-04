He’s not perfect, though. Ultimately, Uncle Phil is still just a man (a very fine man – have I mentioned that?), so he has his shortcomings, and in Bel-Air, those toxic traits include stubbornness and tunnel vision. As the patriarch of his family, Uncle Phil runs a pretty tight ship. He likes to have a say in everything that the people living under his roof do, and he has a hard time accepting any pushback — even when it’s from his own wife. After years of following her husband’s lead as a stay-at-home-mom, Aunt Viv ( Cassandra Freeman ) is finally coming into her own as an artist, but her new independence clashes with Phil’s surprisingly traditional values. They work it out, of course, but there’s still some lingering contention between them when it comes to how they raise their children and their nephew. Aunt Viv is a feeler, but her Uncle Phil’s “father knows best” approach sometimes gets in the way of cohesive parenting; whether it’s deciding on how to deal with Carlton’s ( Olly Sholatan ) anxiety, approving of Hillary’s ( Coco Jones ) new relationship, or supporting their baby girl Ashley ( Akira Akbar ), the Banks’ aren’t always on the same page. Thankfully, Aunt Viv 2.0 is just as patient and kind (and fierce) as her forebear, and she keeps her husband in line when he takes things a step too far.