I Tried A Mismatched Manicure — & This Is The Perfect Color Formula

The multicolored manicure , which involves wearing different polish colors on each finger, is nothing new, but it was top of mind for me for a few reasons. First, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour nails : In an Instagram gallery celebrating the kickoff of her "Eras era," the star showed off a nail look with each fingernail a different color to symbolize each Era ("Lover" is pink, "Reputation" is black, "Red" is red, and so on). But beyond the manicure's Swiftie associations, it's just that spring is so close it's tempting me to add more color to my life.