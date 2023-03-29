Target’s Spring 2023 Designer Collaboration Features Agua Bendita, Fe Noel & Rhode

The wait is over: Target's Spring 2023 Designer Collaboration has been revealed and it includes a dopamine dressing lineup of designs from brands Agua Bendita, Fe Noel, and RHODE.
The retailer revealed the 100-plus collection of resort-ready apparel and printed swim items, as well as colorful accessories, that will get you excited for the warm weather and vacation dressing. Inspired by each label’s distinctive aesthetic and mission, the high-on-color line will range in price from $15 to $48 and be available in sizes XXS to 4X.
“Target has a long history of bringing to our guests the world's best designers at amazing prices,” Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in the press release. “These are bold, distinctive, women-founded brands inspired by their own roots and cultures and I know our guests will absolutely love them." This launch follows Target's Fall 2022 Designer Collaboration with Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne.
The drop will be available on Target.com and in select Target stores beginning April 15. Ahead, see the looks from Target's Spring 2023 Designer Collaboration collection and learn more about each of the brands.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.