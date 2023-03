For Call Of Duty GM Johanna Faries, It’s Not About Being the First

“I’m a perfect example [of the fact that] you can come from quite literally anywhere and have a big role to play in gaming,” she says. “It’s been perceived — and often still is — as niche, but this is an entertainment medium . If you are good at a certain craft, you have a role to play in gaming. I never thought that I’d be a gaming executive full-time, but it turns out that the skills I was developing along the way enabled me to have a really big role to play.” The industry, Faries goes on to explain, is broad and needs writers , designers, creative thinkers, lawyers , those who are more business-minded and everything in between. She’s also seeing growth in opportunities for user-interface and user-experience design, as well as AI — though how its recent boom will shape gaming remains to be seen.