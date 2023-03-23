As a teen girl in the early 2000s, I was shaped by hip-hop music videos of the era. Video vixens were queens. Voluptuous models like Melyssa Ford and Vida Guerra were the director’s muses and completely outshined the rappers. I was mesmerized by their power. But the video that blew me away was Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.” I watched it carefully and copied Bey’s every dance move. I even tried to look like her. I bought the white tank top, the blue denim shorts, and the red stiletto slingbacks (or whatever imitation I could find at the swap meet). It gave me a glimpse into what being a young woman could look like. It was sexy, fun, and fashionable; it was rebellious. It was a type of freedom I hadn’t seen in person and so different from the modestly dressed women I grew up with at church.