Over the course of the show’s plot, we discover that Dre’s love for Ni’Jah isn’t normal. It’s obsessive to begin with, but a traumatic loss in her life takes Drea’s fixation to frightening, truly psychopathic levels. In the first episode, Marissa takes her own life after a fight with Khalid, and Dre’s gut response to the tragedy is to brutally slaughter her late friend’s boyfriend. With the moral compass she once had officially shattered beyond repair, our protagonist officially becomes the villain of her own story, making it her duty to defend Ni’Jah’s honor no matter what — an oath she swore when Marissa was still alive. To fulfill her life’s mission, Dre takes to scouring the internet for Ni’Jah antis, bookmarking every negative social post for receipts and justification. She becomes a nomadic bounty hunter of sorts, picking up random jobs here and there as she travels cross-country hunting down people who have the gall to not like Ni’Jah and kills them without remorse. As the bodies pile up in her wake, Dre’s backstory is revealed, and we learn that the trauma of abandonment led her to Ni’Jah as a child. The megastar’s artistry saved Dre from that pain, but it also unleashed a darkness in her that, in turn, results in agony for everyone around her. It’s hard to determine whether or not Dre is fully cognizant of the extent of suffering she’s creating in her rampage, but we do know that she doesn’t really care about who she hurts in the process. All she cares about is Ni’Jah.