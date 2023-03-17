By the time I arrived in this world, my dad already had kids much older than me. People talk about being the baby of the family like it’s a fun position that means getting whatever you want and being constantly coddled. While my mom’s side of the family may have spoiled me a little bit, I never got that from my dad or his side of the family. It felt like when I was born, my dad didn’t get a child, he just gained a friend that he could choose to turn up to see whenever he wanted. I knew he loved me. He showed up for some of the hard moments but never all of them, and he wasn’t the kind of dad I could sit down and have heart-to-hearts with. Even though he wasn’t as present as I would have liked, like Paige and Edwin, comedy was very much present in my relationship with my dad. Through laughter and managing my expectations of the sort of dad he was capable of being allowed me to cope for the time I had him. Seeing how Paige’s childhood wounds carried into her adulthood, it shone a light on the way I saw healing as something you could ignore, and how I’ve carried that pain with me.