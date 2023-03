In its second year, the Streamer Awards , which take place Saturday at the Wiltern in Los Angeles and will be streamed live on QT’s Twitch channel , doesn’t feel like a one-woman show. The streamer-first show highlights fan faves industry vets , and newcomers across a variety of unique and wide-ranging categories, from Best League of Legends Streamers all the way to Best Music Streamer and Best Philanthropic Stream Event. Last year brought big names like hot tub streamer Amouranth OfflineTV’s Sydeon , and 100 Thieves creator Kyedae . This year, there'll be Twitch ambassador Sweet Anita and political commentator HasanAbi . At its core, the awards, which will be co-hosted by 100 Thieves co-owner and YouTube creator Valkyrae , are about creating community, bringing talent together to celebrate each other — and themselves — and create connections in a community that can often be isolated behind computer screens, something QT has seen happen in person. “Last year, the amount of collaborations that the award show resulted in was amazing,” she says. “People that you've never seen in the same room before going into each other's houses and doing a cooking stream together. It's so much more than just one night in the same room. It literally squashed beefs."