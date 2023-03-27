Can Peoplehood — The Workout For Your Empathy Muscles — Solve Our Loneliness Problem?

So in the spirit of "wellness gathering," if you're looking to work out issues or believe you have serious problems with connecting with or listening to other people, it might serve you better to go to actual group therapy. They might not include fancy candles but therapy groups can also be a space to connect with others while feeling more "well." "So often, people are going through something, and they think they're the only one," says Silvershein Teplin. "Or they think that they're a total weirdo… I find that there are a lot of collective experiences that no one is talking about. And when you can share what you are going through and someone else says, 'Oh my god, me too!' I believe there's such a powerful moment of connection. That's why group can be so great — it makes us feel less alone in our existence."