Can Peoplehood — The Workout For Your Empathy Muscles — Solve Our Loneliness Problem?

But it's a fact that wellness spaces haven't always been welcoming to all communities. Heather C. White knows this all too well. Years ago, she joined Equinox, took some classes and found that "the only other people of color there were actually part of the service staff cleaning the floors." This led her to found TRILLFIT , a fitness and mental health venture with the specific intention to center Black women and people of color, and to be inclusive of those who are disabled or chronically ill. "We have major swaths of people who are desperately searching for community and they want to feel [like they] belong," White says. "You can see that in the rise in suicide rates that are happening most steeply among people of color … It's sad to see the combined effects of the world, social media, climate change and racial injustice. But as we come to more of a solution-oriented approach, communities based around wellness and healing are going to be the things that save us and propel us forward." She found this to be the case with her TRILLFIT community, which filled a gap and gave Black and brown folks a space to feel represented while getting together and working up a sweat.