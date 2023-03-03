In Creed III, Adonis Faces His Toughest Opponent Yet: Trauma

Fast forward almost 20 years later, Dame “randomly” pops up at Adonis’ boxing gym, and the men hesitantly try to pick up where they left off. Even with so much complicated history, they still love each other. But unbeknownst to Adonis, things can never be the same because there’s too much bad blood flowing between the two of them. From the confines of his prison cell, Dame has watched Adonis live what could’ve been — what should’ve been — his life. Because of a fight that Adonis started and Dame finished, only one of them got to chase their shared dream. The wrong one, in Dame’s opinion, so he makes it his sole mission to right that wrong at any cost, even if people get hurt in the process. And people are hurt in the process: Dame’s first match with one of Adonis’ boxers results in a life-threatening injury for the prodigy, and Mary Anne passes away from a stroke after her mental state is agitated by Dame’s sudden appearance and the chaos it stirs up in her son’s life. Spiraling from the heartbreak of their losses, the friends become foes, engaging in a fight that deteriorates not just their bodies, but their psyches as well.