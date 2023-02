But more commonly, colorism shows up in the double standards that appear in the way we are treated and in the ways that we have to act in order to not be treated poorly. The idea of “twice as good for half as much ” doesn’t just apply to being Black in white spaces; even within the Black community, the prerequisites for getting basic respect as dark-skinned Black people are stringent. The darker your skin is, the more pressure you feel to present yourself in the best way at all times. To be the best dressed person in the room, to be the kindest, most amenable person in the room, to be the smartest or most well-spoken person in the room — just so you can avoid being stereotyped by your own. We’ve seen this time and time again in RHOP. Wendy eventually took it upon herself to make peace with an unrepentant Mia not for her own peace of mind, but because she knew that she would be criticized for holding a grudge. And even two whole seasons after her departure from the show, apology and all, Monique is still being regarded by her former co-workers as the prime example of what a Black woman shouldn’t be.