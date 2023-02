The Emasculation Of Black Men Isn’t A Real Thing

This trend of dissecting Black men’s every move for signs of emasculation has even spiraled into people posting marked-up photos purporting to decode the hidden agenda behind the images. In these photos, everything from the couple’s posture to their facial expressions is being scrutinized, with minute details, like whether or not they were smiling and the direction their crotch is facing, being taken as proof of some grand plot to bring down Black men. In one particular photo of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, it’s noted that their relationship was definitely “not fine” at the time because she’s not smiling or leaning into him, and (gasp!) is sitting with her legs open. It’s a very mid-2000s clues-on-a-cork-board-connected-with-string type of conspiracy that would be easy to dismiss — even laugh at — if it wasn’t so dangerous, and so false.