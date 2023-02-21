The Best London Fashion Week Street Style To Inspire Your Fall 2023 Look

The day before London Fashion Week was scheduled to take over the city to present its fall 2023 collections, the industry said goodbye to its queen of fashion: Dame Vivienne Westwood, the British designer known as a pioneer of punk rock style, whose memorial took place earlier this week. But if you think this means the sartorial mood outside the shows right now is sombre, think again.
Time and time again, London Fashion Week street style has honored its roots, channelling the spirit of the late, great Londonites who helped turn the city into the fashion capital it is today. Westwood's rebellious twist on classic silhouettes and tartan prints continues to influence how hardcore scenesters take to the London streets, while gabardine fabrics, reportedly invented by Mr Burberry himself, as always abound.
Of course, fashion's biggest trends (platform shoes, utilitarian attire, dressed up denim, etc.) are also out in full force. Interspersed with the ever-present trench coats, scarves, suiting and layers at the core of cold-weather attire, these covetable looks have us all actually wishing for a bit of rain.
For all the best inspo from the editors, influencers and celebrities at London Fashion Week, we’ve rounded up some of their most swoon-worthy ensembles ahead.