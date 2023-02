7 Black Artists Defying Latin America’s Cultural Whitewashing

To me, poetry is a beautiful and necessary way to shift culture and reclaim what belongs to Black people. In my collection of poetry, Plantains and Our Becoming , I refuse to go back to the “unknowing,” or back to when we allowed people to whitewash our culture and take us out of our element. When Black artists and creators produce with this intention, we refuse to go backwards, we refuse to be unheard. We know now more than ever that to be without culture is to be without spirit. I know we want to live in this world where everyone should be allowed to participate and embrace all things, but we also have to understand that there are things that are sacred to Black people and cultures. There are systems of worship and spirituality that were once stripped of afro-descendants that are today being bought and sold to us by the very same communities that demonized them.