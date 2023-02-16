These Were The Biggest Fall 2023 NYFW Trends — Shop Them Now

Another New York Fashion Week has come and gone. Putting the parties and made-for-social media moments aside, the Fall/Winter 2023 collections did not disappoint.
The style set, ranging from editors and buyers to of-the-moment influencers and celebrities, descended upon the city to celebrate the creative works of the New York designers who offered a return to a wearable (and undeniably practical) wardrobe with suiting updates, carry-all tote bags, and jackets fit for layering. Of course, there was no shortage of glamorous moments, too, as metallics and statement baubles were seemingly agreed upon must-haves across the shows.
Advertisement
Ahead, discover the top fashion trends of New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 that you won’t want to miss. And while these looks are sure to sweep the market this fall, we’ve rounded up options for you to shop now.
Fall 2023 Trend: Red
In rebuttal to the popularity of pink in 2022, this year we’re seeing a return to the power of red. In its latest iteration, the hue has a neon slant that takes well to lustrous fabrics like silk seen at Carolina Herrera or leather at Simkhai and Gabriela Hearst. Plus: It looks just as good in a practical knit as proven by Theory and Head of State.
Fall 2023 Trend: (Pin)Stripes
The New York runways made a strong argument for the importance of stripes for the Fall/Winter 2023 season; while this perennial print never quite falls off our radars, it certainly ebbs and flows in power rankings. While currently at the top of the list, we’re seeing it translated into bold stripes per LaQuan Smith and Tanner Fletcher and pinstripes at Thom Browne and Prabal Gurung.
Fall 2023 Trend: Tuxedo Remix
While suiting has undoubtedly been top-of-mind in our current social zeitgeist between the return to office and social events, designers took it one step further by leaning into true tuxedo styling –– with an updated twist. Simkhai showed a slinky maxi skirt and cropped blazer with silk lapels while Brandon Maxwell opted for understated Bermuda shorts styled with a boxy tuxedo jacket.
Advertisement
Fall 2023 Trend: Dress Over Pants
Y2K may no longer be the buzziest aesthetic of the moment, but its influence remains on the runways through the dress-over-pants styling cue. Seen at Hervé Léger and Rodarte, this trend lends itself well to tunics and dresses in a sheer or lustrous fabrication or with a hemline that offers extras like fringe or waterfall ruffles for a little extra opulence. As we see this look evolve, we can look forward to a range of day and night interpretations through an array of layering options.
Fall 2023 Trend: Metallic Moments
We’ve seen high-shine embellishments and fabrications steal the spotlight over the past couple of seasons. During NYFW, it was hard to ignore that silver and gold have increased as mainstays in partywear on runways like Jason Wu and Bronx and Banco, but it’s also been translated into daywear through coats at Coach and knit tanks at Priscavera. If you’re looking to take the metallic moment one step further, try it out in a color like lilac, lime, or rose pink.
Fall 2023 Trend: Rock Renaissance
Thanks to the virality of Indie Sleaze, this “core” aesthetic is showing no signs of stopping as brands like Adeam and Cucculelli Shaheen adopted a rock sensibility even within occasionwear. Pair edgier pieces featuring leather, silver hardware, or plaid prints back to sweeter styles like peplum, another top runway trend, for an ultra-cool, juxtaposed look.
Fall 2023 Trend: Heavy Hardware
In contrast to daintier details like bows and rosettes, heavy hardware is making a case for an edgier assortment, too. Collections like Dion Lee and Simkhai featured metal moments on garments while LaQuan Smith leaned into the look through statement jewelry, proving that there’s a scale for interpretation fit for any wearer’s personal taste.
Advertisement
Fall 2023 Trend: Food Fashion
Food motifs have become a social media favorite (think: Loewe’s cracked egg heel). Expanding on the success of last season’s “cookie bag,” Puppets and Puppets played with their food from set design to beaded bras. Meanwhile, Area sent out banana- and watermelon-inspired dresses while Coach showed apple- and banana-shaped bags.
Fall 2023 Trend: Tote Bags
It’s time to store away your micro-mini bag for everyday wear as tote bags are making a comeback in a big way –– literally. While oversized proportions are still having their runway moment in an extreme, theatrical notion (see: Coach), we’re starting to also see this handbag trend in a more wearable execution and in fresh silhouettes per Brandon Maxwell and Proenza Schouler.
Fall 2023 Trend: Oversized Outerwear
Between maxi-lengths and vintage-feeling drop shoulders, oversized outerwear is key for the Fall/Winter season to come. Khaite has become the tastemaker for outerwear in the New York market, and this season did not disappoint with soft-handed fabrications, car coats constructed with clean lines, and cropped yet boxy bombers. Ulla Johnson also proposed bigger-than-life silhouettes in the form of puffers which the designer paired with the brand's signature prints.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.