The New Moon In Pisces Is The Perfect Time To Start Anew

New moons aren't exactly rare astrological occurrences. They happen every single month, each time in a different sign — meaning that we only get that specific type of new moon energy once a year. On February 20, we'll be blessed by a new moon in Pisces, signaling a time filled with emotion, creative breakthroughs, and fantastical energy. Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, even says this new moon will make us feel like we're living in a movie.
Since it's already Pisces season, we've started to feel those childlike vibes — but they'll be intensified under this new moon. "Being in emotional and highly intuitive Pisces, the moon can help you do a profound reflection on your life, your goals, and yourself," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app. "Don't be afraid to dive deep into your emotions and listen to what your heart tells you. If you feel like you have been dragging something with you for too long (a project, relationship, or goals) and it causes you difficulty rather than serves you to achieve greatness, it is best to use this new moon in Pisces to let go!"
Advertisement
The energy we're getting from this new moon in Pisces is a bit different from previous years, mainly because it's carrying the energy of Saturn, the Planet of Karma, which Montúfar says is meaningful. "As the taskmaster planet, Saturn is always instigating us to take productive steps and think and act long-term," she says. "In the next two weeks, within this lunar cycle, Saturn will enter Pisces, reactivating the exact same place in the sky in which this new moon took place." Saturn will stay in Pisces for the next three years, so Montúfar says that the actions we take and things we start to manifest now will have a long-term effect on us.
Although new moon energy doesn't last long, Saturn's influence will bring it into your future. Pause for a moment to take stock of where you're at. What do you want to work on this year? What about next year? Dream up what you want your life to look like — big picture — and use this new moon to propel you forward.
Along with Saturn, astrologer Stephanie Campos recommends we take a look at where Mars, the Planet of Action, is in the sky. "Mars will be sitting at 15 degrees Gemini," she says, adding that "the last time it hit this spot in the sky was on September 19, 2022 and December 8, 2022." This period could be a major clue about what themes are going to pop up for us right now. "Scroll back through your photos or texts to see what conversations were unfolding around these dates," Campos advises.
Advertisement
Looking to the past can be anxiety-provoking — especially re-reading that risky text you pressed send on. But there's actually an astrological reason why this new moon may be more dreamlike than others. "Venus and Pluto will be sitting at the final degree before changing signs, which is known as an anaretic degree. This can stir up extra feelings of anxiety and tension," Campos says. Use this as a reminder to be gentle with yourself over the next few days and to let yourself take a few moments of solitude. "Change is in the air, with all of the planetary shifts coming in March, we will be completely different people after this lunation," she says. "This marks the ending of a cycle, and Pisces knows a great deal about surrender and letting the wheels of fate and transformation take over."
Montúfar also notes that this Venus-Pluto connection is something we should take advantage of. "[It will] help us peel back the layers and see through the fog, allowing us to make positive changes in our lives," she says. "Making a dream come true is possible now, as long as we take action and have a clear plan to get there!"
Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck, agrees and says that this is a good time to take a leap of faith. "Leaning into our intuition will be a key factor in how we move forward, allowing us to understand our innermost feelings," she explains. "It’s a magically potent time to start anew and begin again."
New moons are always here to give us a clean slate, a cosmic refresh we can use to start anew. What you do with that fresh start, though, is all up to you.