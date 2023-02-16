The Contour Stick All The Stylish People Are Using (But You’d Never Know)

So, what makes this specific cream contour better than others? According to Westman, the magic is in the exact shade, which translates like a shadow on the skin, without heavy orange or warm undertones. Westman actually developed the first iteration of Face Trace over a decade ago as a makeup artist, long before she even had her own brand, by blending various different hues of makeup together to create a custom shade. “Everything is about shadow and definition,” she explains of her approach to makeup. Westman held onto the mixture — "the perfect shade" of contour to create shadow and definition to the face — and it later became Face Trace.