Christina Milian Loves Making Rom-Coms & We Can’t Get Enough of Them

"In most rom-coms, it's a situation where you're probably in your darkest time, whether you're going through a breakup or your job's not working out, and then you just find a light in your life. And I think everybody is looking for that."
"Leading roles in rom-coms that center Latine stories are often given to white and lighter-skinned Latinas; when Afro-Latinas are cast, their culture and ethnicity are largely removed."
"I [would] love [for] more people to know our culture, to know that I'm proud of my color. I'm proud of who I am.”
“I think there's a light at the end of the tunnel. And I think when people are patient, and when you're not expecting something, [it] just kind of hits you like, wham. That's what I love about [making rom-coms].”