Beyoncé Doesn’t Need The Album Of The Year Grammy (But She Does Deserve It)

Awarding Beyoncé with 32 Grammys but never giving her AOTY simply doesn’t add up; they know her music is incredible, but somehow never outstanding enough to win AOTY? Beyoncé is an artist first as well as a Virgo (a consummate professional and perfectionist to her core), so these losses will fortunately never affect the work itself — Beyoncé will always make quality music — but they do expose the clear biases of the Recording Academy and, subsequently, threaten its legitimacy as the supposed authority of music. If the Recording Academy voters can’t recognize greatness, or even worse, recognize greatness but refuse to give it its due time and time again, we can’t trust their jurisdiction. If we can’t trust them, we don’t need their validation. If we don’t need their validation, we don’t need the Grammys.