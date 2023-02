Beyoncé Doesn’t Need The Album Of The Year Grammy (But She Does Deserve It)

From her debut in the girl group Girls Tyme to 2013’s surprise release of her self-titled album that changed the way musicians dropped their new projects, to the sheer force of Renaissance’s cultural impact (even without visuals!), Beyoncé has simply always been that girl. And as much as we, her passionate fanbase, knows it, so do her peers in the industry. You can’t speak to any musician in Hollywood about excellence without her name coming up in every conversation. She is your favorite musician’s favorite musician (Lizzo dedicated her win for Record of The Year to Bey last night), an inspiration to all and a reminder that the secret formula to making timeless art is God-given talent, consistent dedication to her craft, and work. Knowing all that we know about Beyoncé and having had the good fortune to experience her as an artist for all these years, there shouldn’t be any doubt about who she is and what she means to music, to the world. Yet, many members of the Recording Academy actually resent her for being on top.