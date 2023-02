I’m In A Polyamorous Throuple — Here’s How We Divide Our Finances

Before they moved in together, both Morris and her partner owned houses, and although Mary-Kate moved into Morris's home, she kept her own place and rented it out. "While we had plans to continue growing our life together, we were also smart enough to say, 'Hey, if this doesn’t work, we want to make sure you have a backup plan ,'" Morris says. "That was an approach I learned from a client — to have those conversations early in the relationship and often, you can really dispel some of those fears right from the start and make sure you're going in with crystal clear expectations and a plan for what to do if something happens." As for bringing up a talk like that, Morris recommends trying to keep it "light and fun." " Finances can be heavy or anxiety-causing , so, for us, we'd go on date night," she says. "We'd have maybe a beverage or two, and we'd say: 'Alright, we know we love each other, we know we want to get married, but let's say worst case scenario — what do we want to do?'" They both ultimately felt better after talking it through. "We've both seen a lot of divorces and don’t have very many successful marriages to look up to, so I think we were willing to have some of those conversations up front to make sure we were on the same page," Morris adds.