Joe Jonas On Injectables: “This Is Something We Don’t Talk About”

After getting his name starred on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Joe Jonas enjoyed a cigar. He and a bunch of friends shared a box of Cubans to honor what he calls an "exciting, bizarre accomplishment."
Though it used to be, smoking is not even a special-occasion part of Jonas's lifestyle. "I can't smoke cigars and get on stage like I used to," Jonas laughs. Nowadays, 33-year-old Jonas is very mindful about how he's treating his body; he runs, takes vitamins, and pleasure reads Outside Magazine to source healthy snack recommendations. "Hopefully I'm living a little longer than I'm supposed to," Jonas says. When it comes to how he ages, Jonas has become proactive — you've might've seen his ads for Xeomin, the FDA-approved anti-wrinkle injection that Jonas uses to soften frown lines between his eyebrows.
If you haven't heard about Xeomin, it's a newer Botox-competitive label. It basically does the same thing (relaxes the facial muscle where it's injected), but with a slightly-different composition: It's a pure or "naked" form of botulinum toxin without any stabilizing proteins. "I was first was introduced to Xeomin through hearing and reading Gwyneth [Paltrow]'s story and her experience," Jonas explains. Paltrow was an ambassador for the brand before they brought Jonas on, likely, at least in part, for his ability to speak to a specific demographic: men.
"There's this stigma, especially with men, around getting injectables," Jonas admits. "I have many guy friends who have done it and they're shy to speak on it." Jonas says that the conversations around Botox and other labels, like Xeomin, has felt gender-exclusive in the past. "Maybe just because it's not something that we, or at least for myself, [I was] around much growing up," he adds. "There's just this idea that this is something we don't talk about. But I like the idea that we can break that and have a conversation where it's not a big deal."
Jonas calls Xeomin a "smart" toxin. "I think there's a lot out there, and not to bash others, but I like that this is honest labeling," he says, adding that the claims spoke to his aesthetic goals: to get rid of frown lines without freezing his forehead. "I had frown lines that I wanted to relieve, but I'm also an actor and want to have expression in my face," Jonas says. Following a single treatment of Xeomin between the brows, "I look the same," Jonas says, candidly. "But I could definitely see a difference a few days to a week later. I was like, this is really a nice addition."
For Jonas, Xeomin injections are an every-so-often treatment. "It's obviously not something I do every day," he says. But for his daily skin routine, he keeps Kiehl's skincare in the bathroom (the Facial Fuel and Eye Fuel are his go-tos) and always washes his face before bed. "I know that sounds funny and like duh, but a lot of people don't; I have a lot of friends who just jump in bed," Jonas says. "But like last night, we were celebrating the Walk of Fame. We all smoked cigars. I don't want to be wearing cigar on my face to bed, so face wash is important."
Currently, Jonas is experimenting with whatever concepts of beauty fit into his lifestyle — and doing his best to make it a less gendered concept. "Even the men's magazines are getting better about sharing tips; like those little makeup sticks for blemishes," Jonas offers. He even recalls a recent fan encounter that opened up a conversation about men wearing nail polish. "I spoke to this young kid recently and I remember them saying, 'Your nails are painted? Boys can't have their nails painted!'" Jonas says. "I was like, 'Why not? It's pretty, right?' And then they thought about it and were like, 'Yeah, it's pretty. I like it.'"
We can all question where our gender norms come from and if they serve us at all. "Like, who told you that you can't wear nail polish?" Jonas adds. "This young generation of people are doing such amazing things that are breaking this mold that things are 'supposed to' be a certain way and I love that."
For Jonas specifically, getting regular manicures is a beauty perk that comes from being married to Sophie Turner. "It's often like, if me and my wife are getting ready for an event, I usually have a lot more time to get ready, so I'll often ask the nail artist to start with me," he explains, clarifying that he doesn't paint his own nails: "I would probably be absolute garbage at it if I tried to do it myself."
We're really rolling now, talking injectables, makeup, and nails. Turns out Jonas also knows his way around the New York City facial scene, too. "By the way, have you been to Face Gym?" he asks, getting animated in reference to the skin-care brand's Noho Studio. "It's like a massage for your face. I mean, why is that just now a thing?"