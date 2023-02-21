I’m in My Main Character Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

Ever seen those TikTok videos of people putting multiple 0.3 second clips of their lives into one video with a fun song and thought to yourself, “Wow, I wish my life looked like that.” Well, guess what: Your life is already like that. You’re just not documenting it. And, honestly, you don’t have to. Just know that most things about life can be romanticized, moments like sharing a café con leche with your mom at 8:30 a.m., long hours of studying for finals, dancing with a special person, or even crying after receiving good news — that’s all stuff worth seeing through a romantic lens. What makes certain movies so special is how well they capture the ordinary and how those small interactions are transformed into something extraordinary on the big screen. Your life, you at this very moment, is a fantastic scene that someone would try to interpret if it were seen in a movie theater.