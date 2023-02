American History Has Been Whitewashed, But The 1619 Project Wants You To Know The Truth

As expected, the backlash against Hannah-Jones’ work was swift, with naysayers from both sides of the aisle taking issue with the objective of The 1619 Project. Some critics asserted that the project wasn’t completely accurate , citing minor mistakes (ex: asserting that the legal protection of slavery in the 13 colonies was a major motivator of the American Revolution) throughout the work, but other stances were less founded on facts. Claiming that the project was yet another example of Black Americans peddling “lies” about the United States in order to make today’s generation of white people feel bad and take responsibility for something that happened years ago — despite the repercussions of slavery and racism still being felt to this day — many conservatives have rallied against the different manifestations of The 1619 Project and have called for all of them to be banned from libraries and schools across the country. These consequences were personal for Hannah-Jones, too; the scandal surrounding the project nearly cost her a tenured position as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (UNC would later offer her the position after public outcry, but Hannah-Jones declined it in favor of joining the faculty at the illustrious Howard University .)