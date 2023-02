Inside The Home Of The “Princess of Harlem” & How She’s Continuing Her Family’s Legacy

By prioritizing the hiring of members of the community first, Coaxum notices the difference in service. “They’re already familiar with our neighborhood and how we communicate with one another as New Yorkers. When it comes to the champagne, it was very important for us to have something celebratory of our own.” It should be noted that “champagne” technically only comes from France. To avert that confusion, off the streets HRLM Champagne is simply known as HRLM. “This is for us. This is something for people from Harlem to be proud of.”Many television shows, movies, and music videos have been filmed in the Coaxum home, which is featured in Unbothered’s How You Living. More importantly, Coaxum’s grandfather had a vision for that home to be a safe space for members of the family, forever. “There are times I come home and look out my window and people are sitting on my stoop. It might seem bizarre but it’s not abnormal to us. I feel like people see our home as a haven.” Coaxum stresses, “It is really important for Black people to have ownership. When you get a piece of something, you hold onto it.”