Americano Media Wants to Be “Fox News in Spanish” & That’s Dangerous

In recent political elections, far-right Spanish-language talking heads have been notorious for using digital platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp to spread fake news and unsubstantiated commentary. Many have been forced to use these channels because journalistic standards, like the process of fact-checking, make it difficult to air or publish false claims on news outlets. Unlike news platforms, on social media and mobile applications, anything goes. But a new Spanish-language conservative media company is hoping to give the right some legitimacy.
After launching at SiriusXM in March 2022, Americano Media is expanding their radio presence to television with ambitious plans to win over center-right Latines and otherwise independent or Democratic-leaning Spanish-speaking voters in the upcoming election cycle. According to a report by Politico, CEO and founder Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo has hired more than 80 Latine producers and journalists to expand into television with studios in Miami, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C. Billing itself as “Fox News in Spanish,” the network launched a $20 million marketing campaign in January with the help of investors and is gearing up to generate another $30 to $50 million this spring to draw in new viewers. With the Spanish-speaking diaspora gravely impacted by misinformation, one has to beg where Americano Media stands in the fight against fake news.
“There is an information war in Latino and bilingual communities in this country,” Tara McGowan, founder and publisher of the pro-Democratic Courier Newsroom network, told Politico. “It’s a very smart and very alarming move by conservatives to double down on their investment in Americano Media.”
"
"With the Spanish-speaking diaspora gravely impacted by misinformation, one has to beg where Americano Media stands in the fight against fake news."
Marjua estevez
"
Though Americano Media purports it balances on the beams of fairness, “presenting both sides,” and letting the truth prevail, it bears underscoring the network’s suspicious affiliations and talking heads. For instance, Garcia-Hidalgo’s political résumé is expansive, and it includes leading trade missions in Latin America with former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, sitting on Mitt Romney’s Hispanic Steering Committee, and serving as a Latine surrogate for the 2020 Trump Campaign — which supported dangerous conspiracy theories such as those by QAnon.
Other notable figures at the startup: Michael Caputo, a staunch GOP operative who advised in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and briefly served as an official at the Department of Health and Human Services at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, is the chief communications officer. Alfonso Aguilar, former Chief of the U.S. Office of Citizenship under President George W. Bush, is Americano’s political director. And Mayra Flores, the South Texas Republican who became the first Mexican-born woman in Congress in 2022, is a senior political contributor.
After agreeing to speak with Somos, Americano Media’s Caputo and Garcia-Hidalgo did not respond to our questions about their plans to combat misinformation and engage with what concerns the most vulnerable and ostracized among Spanish-speaking immigrants, Black and Indigenous Latines.
"
“These unregulated channels and disinformation actors are being very savvy in connecting with groups based on where they come from, what they believe, and the fear of living in a country filled with the same violence they’re escaping from.”
Evelyn Pérez-Verdía
"
While concerning, this isn’t surprising to Evelyn Pérez-Verdía, the director and founder of anti-disinformation agency and consulting firm We Are Más. In South Florida, where she lives, Pérez-Verdía learned that thousands of people followed Spanish-language channels on Telegram and Whatsapp that promoted QAnon conspiracy theories and other false information tying the U.S.’ Democratic Party to Latin American dictatorships.
“These unregulated channels and disinformation actors are being very savvy in connecting with groups based on where they come from, what they believe, and the fear of living in a country filled with the same violence they’re escaping from,” Pérez-Verdía tells Somos, warning that conservative institutions like Americano Media align with these sentiments and could harmfully reproduce them. “So when [Latines] come here and are told that there will be similar fears here, allegedly, these actors are creating language that scares them away, depriving them of facts they deserve, that would otherwise make them independent or liberal.” She adds: “It scares them and it plays with their transgenerational trauma.”
In 2021, Somos published an investigative story that looked at the ways politicians on both sides of the political aisle exploit Latine trauma to win votes. In the report, Somos Deputy Director Raquel Reichard shares multiple examples of how Republicans use words like socialism and communism as scare tactics that trigger painful memories of political violence, intimidation, and loss for many Latines and Latine immigrants.
"
"Misinformation and disinformation have been going on for centuries, only now it’s dangerously unregulated and borderless thanks to the Internet."
Marjua estevez
"
Americano Media seems to be following a similar script. Under the slogan “No Más Fake News,” the outlet alleges that it is ending a so-called free speech imbalance — gesturing to the abuse of free speech that exists in some Latin American countries but does not in the U.S. According to Reichard, deceptive language like this is part of a McCarthyian effort to either win or suppress Latine voters through fear.
For Pérez-Verdía, what Garcia-Hidalgo calls “free speech imbalance” actually refers to the journalistic ethics and standards that prevent the spreading of misinformation (unintentionally incorrect or misleading information) and disinformation (deliberately deceptive information) in the news media. She warns that social media has been a hotbed for information illiteracy since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and with perceived legitimacy from rising alternative "news" platforms (like OAN and Newsmax), there are no signs of this epidemic of misinformation waning in the 2024 election.
Pérez-Verdía adds that misinformation and disinformation have been going on for centuries, only now it’s dangerously unregulated and borderless thanks to the Internet. And with surging far-right outlets that present themselves as news media, misinformation is presented by what deceptively appears to be credible news — and soon, en español.