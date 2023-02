Harlem Star Meagan Good Is Done Fitting Into Hollywood’s Boxes — She’s Finally Free

Good hasn’t always been this inwardly focused; she distinctly recalls feeling pressured by the industry to remain in whatever box was created for her at any given time. People have tried to force her to be Meagan Good the Child Star, Meagan Good the Good Girl, Meagan Good the Siren, Meagan Good the Good Christian Wife . But after 41 years on this earth and almost 30 years in Hollywood, today, she’s proud to just be Meagan — a status that allows her to move more freely and confidently in every part of her life, but especially as it pertains to work. Good has always loved acting, but in more recent years, she’s slipped behind the camera, putting on her executive producer and director hats for projects like ALLBLK’s À LA CARTE and If Not Now, When? , as well as an upcoming Tyler Perry project that she directed and starred in. It’s a new chapter in her life, so it can be scary at times, but Good is up for the challenge. She won’t let anyone put any limits on what she can do or who she can be — not even herself.