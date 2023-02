These Freestyle Artists Provided the Soundtrack to Latina Sexual Liberation

I couldn’t tell you the first time I heard freestyle music . It’s not like reggaeton , where I have a vivid memory of being put on to the genre by a homegirl who played some burned CDs for me in my bedroom as a tween. No, freestyle feels like it has always been around: in the basement apartment I lived in as a baby in Far Rockaway, Queens, New York, en "la casa green y yellow" we moved to atop the mountains of Moca, Puerto Rico , and especially as a kid and teen growing up in East Orlando. This music played from my father’s car radio, was spun by DJs at the skating rink , and blasted from Flori Bori house parties. Freestyle, a genre that was birthed before me and allegedly died before I could even get into a club, still felt like it was mine — and it did for a lot of Latina girls growing up in the ‘90s and early 2000s.