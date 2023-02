Although racism is as American as apple pie, the past few years have brought about an especially troubling uptick in xenophobic, bigoted sentiment across the United States. Even more concerning are the people in power claiming that any attempts to highlight the history of racism in this country are actually “anti-white” — including author and activist Ibram X. Kendi’s nonfiction book How to Be an Antiracist . Kendi’s work addresses the mounting prejudices we witness every day, asserting that the only acceptable response to racism is anti-racism — actively confronting and challenging the problematic status quo. The book offers up both individual and systemic solutions for people looking to be the change they want to see in the world.