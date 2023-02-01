When Did “Woke” Lose Its Meaning & How Do We Get It Back?

In those school board meetings in Sarasota County, San Francisco, Phoenix, Loudoun County, and around the country, white parents get to couch their racism in a buzzword that wasn’t built for them but allows them to uphold white supremacy without having to say so. Woke isn’t “bad now,” it’s just always been Black. And it’s terrifying to the transphobic mom in a catsuit that she may now have to live in a world where her freedom isn’t contingent on someone else’s oppression. These parents are scared that their kids are going to learn exactly how anti-Black they are. And what happens to their hatred if wokeness means exactly what it’s supposed to: people are cognizant of the racist rot eroding the core of every system America was constructed on? They can stand at their podiums, scream their co-opted version of “woke” as a slur and try to ban the truth, but we’re still awake. And we’re still here.