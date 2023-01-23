Gabriella Karefa-Johnson x Target Is The Joyful Answer To Winter Wardrobe Blues

The new year is always a good time to explore one’s personal style. And Target’s upcoming collaboration with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vogue global contributing editor and stylist, is here to help.
Available January 29, the collection — which is part of Future Collective, a Target line in partnership with influencers and tastemakers launched in 2022 — features nearly 100 pieces ranging from puff-sleeve dresses and monochrome bright suits to easy knitwear sets and high-waisted denim cutoffs. “I wanted there to be things that if you're still exploring your own personal style, it’s all ready for you,” Karefa-Johnson tells Refinery29. Even better: It is all under $50, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.
The California-born editor has risen to fashion world prominence, thanks to her vibrant editorials and her equally colorful street style looks, which have included Chopova Lowena skirts and New York City-themed graphic shirt, paired with a mini skirt and Zebra-printed shacket. “Tension and disparate elements are really at the heart of [my fashion aesthetic],” she says. This came through in the Target collection, which is full of pieces ready to mix and match with bold colors and prints being a heavy focus throughout. “I love mixing color and I love mixing textures,” she says. “I think that's like the stylist in me to see the possibilities of clothes.”
Although the collection is largely made for everyday wear — work-appropriate suiting and cargo pants among them — Karefa-Johnson is excited for people to explore some of the vacation-ready options available in the lineup. “[It] reminds me of my California upbringing,” she says, referring to the palm tree-printed pieces in the lineup, as well as the denim cut-offs and airplane-ready knitwear sets. For people looking to spice up their wardrobe with this new drop, Karefa-Johnson urges them to remember that “fashion should be joyful.”
Karefa-Johnson’s line is following Future Collective’s collection with Kahlana Barfield Brown and Target’s designer collabs with names like Christopher John Rogers and Victor Glemaud. “Bringing our points of view and our voices to this massive audience, it's really a privilege and an honor for those of us who get to collaborate [with Target],” she says.
The Gabriella Karefa-Johnson x Future Collective collection launches January 29 online and in stores.