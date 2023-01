Visiting Ghana For Detty December Healed Me

Enjoyment is the name of the game during Detty December, and there’s no shortage of things to do when you’re out there. There are networking brunches, panels, and events galore, all aimed at connecting the diaspora in a more tangible way. Music festivals like Afrochella (renamed to Afrofuture amidst a lawsuit from Coachella ) bring in tens of thousands of music lovers to enjoy global acts like Burna Boy Asake and more. Beyond the music acts, I also loved visiting the Artists’ Alliance Gallery , Ghana’s largest art gallery boasting ocean views and three stories of traditional and contemporary African art, both for sale and for exhibition. Also a must-see are its historical sights like the Elmina Castle , a former slave castle that provides tours to share the difficult but nonetheless important parts of Ghana’s history. There are also a number of incredible restaurants serving all kinds of cuisines. (I recommend Buka for high-end Ghanaian food, and Bondai for incredible cocktails) And of course, there are the parties. You could easily party until sunrise every night for a month if that's what your heart desires – mine did, once or twice. On any given night, you’ll find beautiful Black people dancing to the latest Afrobeats and high life hits and having the time of their lives at hot spots like Polo Beach Club and Bloom Bar . Don’t worry about the fact that it’s seven in the morning on a Tuesday. Didn’t you hear? It’s Detty December!