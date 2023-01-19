Aquarius Season Is Bringing Change, Inspiration, & Luck In Love

Say goodbye to Capricorn season, because the sun is officially moving into progressive and independent Aquarius on January 21, where it'll stay until February 18. Aquarius season is the time of year filled with individuality and the feeling of being limitless and capable of anything — it's safe to say we're looking forward to the immaculate vibes the next month will bring.
"Aquarius is an air sign ruled by Uranus, the Planet of Originality, Freedom, and Innovation," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app. "Therefore it is not unusual for all of us to feel a bit more daring, courageous, creative, and rebellious. Breaking the rules and thinking outside of the box is kind of an Aquarian thing." Letting go of old patterns and embracing sudden and big changes will be the status quo for the next month, so get ready for a substantial shake-up.
This energy will be supercharged thanks to the new moon in Aquarius happening on the very first day of the sun's move into the sign of the water bearer. "[This] will allow us to embrace our truest selves — especially since Uranus, one of the planetary rulers of Aquarius, turns direct on January 22 and squares the sun on February 3," according to Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. She adds that when the Aquarius sun aligns with its other planetary ruler, Saturn, on February 16, we may feel repressed. "Finding a fine line between these two juxtaposing sentiments will be hard but doable as long as we stay true to our beliefs and desires," she says.
Once Uranus is direct, there will be zero planets in retrograde until April 20. "After an extended period of Mercury and Mars retrograde, this energizing momentum will be more than welcomed," says astrologer Stephanie Campos.
Look out for January 29, when the sun in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini. "Our sense of self and desire to act meet in an aligned way," says Campos. "Now that Mars is direct and moving forward again, we may notice benefits or progress related to our personal Mars retrograde stories. Today, we're confident in the actions we take and encouraged about where this will take us."
On the same day, Campos says that Mercury in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus, which will bring us unexpected and possibly exciting news. "These two planets connected twice already during Mercury's backspin in Capricorn on December 17, 2022, and January 8, 2023, so this is likely to bring some exciting news or final information we [have been] hoping to receive." It's a blessing, really — we'll finally be able to put our retrograde mishaps to rest and move on.
This next month will also bring us some luck in love, whether you're in a committed relationship or busy surfing the apps. "Aquarius season is going to be pretty sweet for love, relationships, and seeking fun and pleasure with Venus placed in Pisces for most of the time Aquarius season lasts," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "Pisces is the absolute favorite sign for the ultimate goddess to be in, making the days before January 26 and February 19 ideal to date and socialize. Valentine’s Day, in particular, looks sweet this year with Venus sitting exactly next to Neptune to bring blissful moments to those who celebrate!"
Aquarius season is a time for change, independence, and really putting those New Year's resolutions to work. When the sun is in the sign of the water bearer, the possibilities are endless — what will you do to make the most of it?