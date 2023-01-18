Story from Fashion

How R29 Editors Styled Reformation’s Celebrity-Approved Loafers

Frances Solá-Santiago
By now, loafers have become a classic staple, beloved by ‘90s movie stars and dads everywhere. With the comeback of ‘90s fashion trends, from slip dresses to bucket hats, they’re also one of the most sought-after items today, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid endorsing their modern, chunky versions in their street style outfits
Naturally, we’ve all looked somewhere for more affordable versions that can be equally as versatile, fashionable, and, yes, celeb-approved. So much so that the hashtag #loafers on TikTok has grown to over 240 million views. This is why Reformation’s Agathea loafers — worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, and Malia Obama — are constantly selling out, with the search term “Reformation loafers” gathering over 1 billion views on TikTok
So, when the brand restocked the style in new colorways earlier this month, the Refinery29 editors knew it was time to put them to the test. Distinguished by their chunky lug sole and narrow silhouette — available in 8 colorways for less than $300 — it’s no wonder the classic style is one of the most popular out there. But when it comes to styling and grinding in the New York City streets, can the Agathea loafers measure up to their hype? 
Ahead, three Refinery29 editors share their takes on the celeb-approved shoe
Irina Grechko, Fashion Director

Shop This
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer
$268.00
Reformation

“What instantly sets this loafer apart from others I previously tried on is the strip of padding in the back. While I typically undergo a painful few days and shed blood to break in brand new loafers, I didn’t get a single blister while wearing these shoes all day, and I think the padding had a lot to do with that (I also wore socks). I also loved that the style had a platform lug sole which adds height unlike traditional pairs. This year, I am getting into flared denim for the way it can bring attention to the footwear you are wearing. To complement the retro-inspired colorway of the loafer, I topped it off with a collegiate blazer in a plaid pattern that has similar brown undertones. It’s a solid loafer which could be styled a myriad of ways if a more traditional loafer look is what you’re after.”

Cortni Spearman, Director of Social Media

Shop This
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer
$268.00
Reformation
“These loafers are super trendy, extremely comfortable (which I was surprised about), and the metallic color is just so unique and instantly elevates an outfit. It also goes with just about anything. I like that there’s a slight platform for a bit of height and dimension, and the chunkiness makes this loafer so easy to walk in. My pair was slightly big, and even with a sock they slipped a bit from time to time. I paired these loafers with faux leather pants and a white button down that I layered with a faux leather bustier top. The white of the button down paired with the black from the sole of the shoe and pants pulled this look together, while the metallic pop of the shoe really brought it home.”

Frances Solá-Santiago, Fashion Writer

Shop This
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer
$268.00
Reformation
“I’m fairly new to loafers (I got my first pair a few months ago) and these made me excited to continue wearing this classic style for years to come. I love that they look super elegant, yet modern, thanks to the chunky sole. I’ll say that, while I’m now a loafers fan, it does take a bit for the shoes to break in (I got some blisters even wearing band-aids and socks). In terms of styling, I decided to pull inspiration from the loafers' two-tone hue, pairing them with pinstripe wide-leg pants that made me look like an ‘80s banker, and a simple black blazer. I totally get why celebs and fashion fans alike are all over these loafers: they’re affordable, easy to style, and made to last season after season, no matter the trends.”

